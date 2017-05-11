Six-hour marathon fails to produce new Stratford budget

After six more hours of talking, arguing and negotiation, the Stratford Town Council was unable to pass a budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Councilors will resume discussions on Thursday night to try and beat Friday’s budget deadline.

Council members were able to approve amendments to a plan presented by 5th District Councilman Greg Cann that would have reduced Mayor John Harkins’ proposed budget by nearly $4 million. But concerns about proposed staff reductions and errors in line item numbers eventually led to its demise as the late Wednesday night meeting faded into Thursday morning.

A proposed budget amendment that removed more than $4 million from Harkins’ $220.3-million budget proposal had passed 6-4 with support from Cann, 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem, 6th District Councilman Philip Young, 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo and 10th District Councilman Tina Manus. That was approved at 12:57 a.m. Thursday morning. That plan would have made significant cuts, including reducing the Board of Education’s planned budget of $109.3-million by $1.4 million.

Prior to that vote, Harkins and Chief Administrative Officer Chris Tymniak argued that proposed cuts would adversely affect the town and town services. Democratic Town Committee Chairman Stephanie Philips, a supporter of the Cann plan, said that Harkins was filibustering to delay a vote on Cann’s proposal.

Harkins had labeled the planned cuts “irresponsible” and had said council members were pulling numbers “out of the air” in order to get to a zero increase.

Things were seemingly all set for a vote on a $216.1-million final budget. But Finance Director Jay Wahlberg said the proposal was not balanced and would require a $610,000 transfer to cover a deficit in EMS funding. Wahlberg also stated that the mill rate would rise from 38.99 mills to 39.13 mills, prompting Harkins to say that they were voting for a tax increase, what some hardliners sought to avoid. A transfer of $600,000 to support the EMS was approved 6-4.

Farrington-Posner proposed another decrease the Board of Ed’s proposed outlay by another $610,000. That was rejected 7-3. Ninth District Councilman Alan Llewelyn had planned to abstain, but voted no with six others.

The $216.1-million proposal failed 8-2 with Young and Antezzo being the only supporters as questions about the mill rate and EMS weighed heavily.

Toward the end of the meeting, Council Minority Leader Vincent Chase proposed voting on Harkins’ original $220.3-million proposal. However, discussions and questions about the EMS funding prompted Chase to withdraw his motion.

The council will meet again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to continue talks. Some councilors, including Llewelyn and Kadeem, said they would not be able to attend due to other obligations. It is not clear if there will be a quorum at Thursday night’s meeting.

