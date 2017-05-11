Allysa Noccioli and Daniel Schaefer from Stratford High were among the senior student athletes honored as CIAC Scholar Athletes at the 34th annual CAS-CIAC Scholar Athlete Banquet at the Aqua Turf Club on May 7.

The Scholar Athlete program recognizes two high school senior student-athletes, one boy and one girl, from each member high school.

Qualifications include: academic and athletic careers that have been exemplary; personal standards and achievement being a model to others; and student athletes who possess high levels of integrity, self-discipline and courage.