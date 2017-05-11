Kathryn Kelly of Stratford accepted a Division 1 scholarship to Fordham University at an official signing ceremony at Lauralton Hall on May 8.

The ceremony at the all-girls high school in Milford was attended by her parents, Cynthia and Conn. State Senator Kevin Kelly, teammates, faculty and staff of Lauralton Hall.

Kelly committed to the track and field team at Fordham beginning in the fall of 2017.

Kelly is co-captain of the Crusaders’ varsity indoor and outdoor track teams.

She was named to the 2016-17 New Haven Register All-Area indoor track team.

“Kathryn has had a remarkable indoor track and field season, capping off the season by placing tenth overall at the New England Indoor Track & Field Championships,” said Jeanne Cooper, Athletic Director of Lauralton Hall.

“On behalf of all of her teachers, coaches and teammates, we congratulate Kathryn on her amazing accomplishments and wish her success as she continues her sports careers at the collegiate level.”