Bobby Vena shutout Newtown, 4-0, when Stratford High defeated the Nighthawks on Wednesday.

Vena needed only 65 pitches and got 13 fly-ball outs, as he won his third decision for coach Mick Buckmir.

Stratford is now 9-7 overall and 6-3 in the SWC.

Newtown is 10-7, 6-4 SWC.

Connor Anstis tripled, drove in a run and scored a run.

Vena, Kevan Duffy and Braydon Seaburg each had RBIs.

Newtown’s Jason Hebner had two hits.

Stratford 200 020 0 4-6-0

Newtown 000 000 0 0-6-3