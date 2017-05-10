Stratford Star

Ava Blashke medalist, Bunnell tops Immaculate

By Stratford Star on May 10, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Ava Blashke was medalist with a round of 47 when the Bunnell High girls golf team defeated Immaculate, 245-251 at Oronoque on Wednesday.

Danka Hlika shot a 59, Jennifer Cadley a 66 and Kellie Taylor a 73.

