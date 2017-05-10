St. James School Drama Club spoofs Downton Abbey

Students in the St. James School Drama Club will be entertaining audiences with their performance of Murder at Rundown Abbey, a spoof on the popular PBS series Downton Abbey.

Fifteen students in fifth through eighth grade make up the cast.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, in the St. James School gymnasium in Stratford.

“Children and theater are my passions,” drama club director Mary Merly said. “How wonderful that I get to enjoy them together.”

The public is invited. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and will be available at the door and at showtix4u.com.