Murder at Rundown Abbey

St. James School Drama Club spoofs Downton Abbey

May 10, 2017

Students in the St. James School Drama Club will be entertaining audiences with their performance of Murder at Rundown Abbey, a spoof on the popular PBS series Downton Abbey.

Fifteen students in fifth through eighth grade make up the cast.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, in the St. James School gymnasium in Stratford.

“Children and theater are my passions,” drama club director Mary Merly said. “How wonderful that I get to enjoy them together.”

The public is invited. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and will be available at the door and at showtix4u.com.

The cast of Murder at Rundown Abbey enjoys ‘getting in character’ during a recent rehearsal. The performers are part of the St. James School Drama Club. In front are Danny Brennan, Bella Augusztin, Sasha Manzione, Shiane Roman, and Travis Simon. In the second row are Michaela Augusztin, Desmond Brown, Malaya O’Connor, Madison Siegler, and Jehyzell Seperack. In back are Emily Brennan, Leila Celisie, Sarah Sportini, Alexandra Ayala, and Joey Merly.

