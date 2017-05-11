Stratford Star

Stratford Cat Project holds tag sale, cat adoptions, meetings

By Stratford Star on May 11, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Spring tag sale benefit

The annual spring tag sale to benefit The Stratford Cat Project will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 9-4, at 1473 Nichols Avenue, Stratford. Preview sale during set up on Friday, May 12, noon-5. All proceeds will benefit the project; [email protected] Rain date: June 10.

 

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive on Saturday, May 20, 11-3, Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield; Saturday, June 3, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane; Saturday, June 24, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

 

Cat project meetings

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 30, June 27, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; [email protected].

 

Animal rescue group seeks donations

SARAH RESCUE, a Stratford based handicapped animal rescue is looking for new or gently used items for their tag sales. They are a registered nonprofit, so items may be used as a tax deduction. For drop off locations or details, call 203-377-0826.

