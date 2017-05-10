Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Flood Pool

Flood Pool is closed May 11, 22, 25, and the afternoon of May 27 and 29. Open swim and lane laps Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6-7 and 7-8 p.m. Adult swims Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Open swims Saturdays, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2 and youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over $1.

Stratford Bike Club ride

The Stratford Bike Club and Stratford Recreation Department are sponsoring their first Bike Ride on Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m., starting at the Shakespeare Theatre. The ride is open to all levels and ages, although all 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All bicycle riders under 16 must wear a helmet; recommended for all riders. Riders may park at Shakespeare Theatre but the route will begin on Shore Road. Riders will follow to Main Street and the Greenway to Short Beach Park where there will be a rest stop with water and apples. Bikers may choose to return to Shakespeare Theatre via the same route or continue to Stratford Point & Lighthouse then on to Russian Beach and the Seawall and finally to Long Beach. Maps will be available on the Town website. The ride is free but registration is recommended at townofstratford.com/recreation or at the Recreation Department Office, 468 Birdseye Street. For more information call 203-385-4052.

Albany Tulip Festival

Bus trip to the Albany Tulip Festival Saturday, May 13. Cost is $89 for residents and $94 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and return later the same day.

Summer preschool art

Creation Artists: art for children ages 3-5 runs Wednesdays, beginning May 17, 4-4:45 p.m., Birdseye Complex. Through painting, drawing, and different art materials children will create original artwork and develop motor skills. Fee is $40 for four weeks. Register through May 15.

Art “Fun”damentals

A range of basic media skills are developed including painting, drawing, and collage with texture, lines and color, for grades K-3 beginning Wednesday, May 17, 5-5:45, Birdseye Complex, $40. Register through May 15.

Nature camps

Two different weeks of Nature Camps will be held at Roosevelt Forest June 19-23, and Aug. 14-18, Monday-Friday, from 9-noon, $100. A parent meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 6 p.m., Roosevelt Forest.

Summer playground registration

Stratford Recreation Department is registering for Summer Playgrounds. The playground locations are Victoria Soto School, Longbrook Park, Second Hill Lane, Eli Whitney and Clover Park. Playgrounds run from 8-3 daily, weather permitting. Registration is $35 for the summer, June 26 to Aug. 10. Registration may be done online at townofstratford.com/recreation or in person at the Recreation Office, 468 Birdseye Street. Camp T-shirts may be picked up on Wednesday or Saturday at the Recreation Office during business hours. A playground parent meeting will be held on June 1, at 7 p.m., at the Birdseye Complex.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents. Classes started May 3. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Learning camp

Six-week learning camp program for children ages 6-15 with learning disabilities who are enrolled in a Stratford school system resource room runs Monday-Friday, June 26-Aug. 4, from 9-3, Birdseye Complex. Register through June 9.

Lobster bake bus trip

Bus trip to Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann on Saturday June 10, includes lobster bake at the Gloucester House, visit to fisherman’s Statue, and leisure time in Rockport at Bearskin Neck. $143 for residents and $148 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day. Registration is available online at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Summer swim team

Summer Swim Team for ages 8-16 at Flood Pool begins June 27, 4-5:30 p.m. Practices will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through Aug. 3 and swim meets will be scheduled. Registration is through June 10 at the Recreation Department Office, Monday-Friday 8-4:30 and on Saturdays, 8-2, or at townofstratford.com/recreation, $150.

Summer tennis sport camps

Summer tennis camps will be held at Bunnell High School Courts Monday-Thursday, 9:30-noon. Cost is $130/session for ages groups 5-7, 8-10, and 11-14. Registration is through June 11.

Week 1: June 19-22, Section 15, 26, 27; Week 2: June 26-29, Section 45, 51, 61; Week 3: July 10-13, Section 28, 42, 46; Week 4: July 17-20, Section 52, 62, 63.

Young Hacks Academy

Technology leadership computer program for ages 9-13 runs Monday-Friday, the week of July 26, 9-4, at the Birdseye Complex. Students will learn how to build video games about challenging issues, such as endangered species and other Global issues. $325 for the week. Registration is through June 17.

Erie Canal cruise

Bus trip to the Erie Canal in upstate New York on Saturday June 17, includes admission for the cruise and a lunch buffet at the Waterfront Grille. $153 for residents and $158 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day. Registration is available online at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Lego engineering

The Stratford Recreation Department is now taking registration until June 16 for the first week of summer Lego Engineering Camp. The program will run Tuesday, June 20 until Friday, June 23 from 9-1. $150 for the week.

Second week of Lego Engineering Camp will be June 26-30, from 9-noon, at the Birdseye Complex. Register now until June 17. Cost is $150 for the week.

Drills and Skills basketball

The Stratford Recreation Department will be offering drills and skills basketball league on Monday and Wednesday nights starting June 26. The program is for grades 1-9. The league will have Drills & Skills on Mondays and games on Wednesday at the Birdseye Complex Gymnasium The fee is $55. League will run June 26-Aug. 7. Register through June 23. Grades 1-3 practice from 5:30-6:30, grades 4-6 practice from 6:30-7:30 and grades 7-9 practice from 7:30-8:30.

Junior track league

Junior Track League program runs Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 27-Aug. 8, 6-8 p.m., at Bunnell Track. Youth will learn the fundamentals of individual events in track and field. Program is for ages 8-15. Cost is $65. Registration is through June 23.

Preschool cheer and tumble camp

Cheer and tumble camp for ages 3-5 is a camp doing cheers, chants, dances and tumbling. Camp activities allow for physical development, social interaction, educational opportunities, cooperation, personal growth and creativity. Friday features a “Show” Camp. Runs Monday-Friday, 9-11:30, July 10-14, at Longbrook Park; $60. Register through June 24 or until filled.

Newport flower show

Bus trip to the Newport Flower Show on Sunday, June 25, includes admission to the show, a 10-mile ocean drive with a local guide, and leisure time for shopping and lunch at Bowen’s Wharf. $99 for residents and $104 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Professor Egghead summer camp

The Stratford Recreation Department is still accepting registration for Professor Egghead Camp. Professor Egghead is a hands on interactive science program for 3-6 years of age. Fee is $195 for one week from 9-noon. Registration is now until June 30. Camp weeks are: July 17-21 Science Inventors at Birdseye Complex; July 24-28 Astronauts at Birdseye Complex; July 31-Aug 4 Egghead Doctors at Flood School; Aug. 7-11 Egghead Detectives at Flood School; Aug. 14-18 Egghead Secret Agents at Birdseye Complex.

The Cook’s Garden, Deerfield, Mass.

Bus trip to The Cook’s Garden in Deerfield, Mass. on Friday June 30, includes an open hearth cooking demonstration, lunch featuring fresh garden ingredients, and a tour of the Williams House. $109 for residents, and $114 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Theater camps

Theater camps are open to youth entering grades 1-8. Kids will work on theater skills such as, acting, stage presence, script development, and dancing. Three separate weeks:June 26-30, July 3, 5, 6, 7 or July 17-21. Camps are 9-noon. $55 for one camp, $50 for the second camp, and $45 per camp for the third camp.

Sport camps

Sports camps are open to boys and girls entering grades 1-8. Each week features a different sport. Check website for information. Soccer, tennis, football, cheerleading, softball, baseball, basketball, cheerleading, lacrosse, volleyball, track, dance and golf. Camps are 9-noon. $55 for one camp, $50 for the second camp, and $45 per camp for the third camp.

Summer dance program

Six-week summer dance class for ages 4-8 features jazz, hip hop and ballet Tuesdays, 4-4:45 p.m., beginning June 27, Birdseye Complex; $50.

Preschool sport camps

Preschool camp for ages 3-5 is a skill and social development camp featuring a “Sport of the Week” doing drills, skills, techniques, sportsmanship and fair play. Camp involves games, circle time with singing, water play and/or parachute and snack time. Camp is Monday-Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. Variety of sports includes soccer, cheer, T-ball and tennis; $60.

Multi sport camps

The Stratford Recreation Department is now taking registration until June 30 for US Sports Institute Sport Camp. Multi Sport Camp is open to youth ages 5-12, and is held Monday-Friday at Birdseye Complex beginning July 10-July 14. Campers will experience over 15 different sports from around the world with the US Sports Institute, promoting good sportsmanship, teamwork and most of all fun. Technical instruction and realistic game situations offered in athletics, bocce, cricket, football, handball, lacrosse, netball, rugby, soccer, volleyball, world cup and more. T-shirts and certificates included. Full-day and a half-day program. There are three options: Half day program 9-12:30, $169. Half-day program from 1-4 is $139 Full day program from 9-4 is $199. Register through June 30.

Sport Squirts mini sport camp

The US Sports Institute Sport Squirts program is a great way to introduce children aged 3-5 to a variety of sports such as Soccer, T- ball, Basketball and Hockey all taking place in a structured environment to ensure safe learning. Activities are designed to evoke a child’s imagination in which they can find Nemo, send Shrek into a spin or capture Jellyfish with Sponge Bob Square Pants. All activities promote hand-eye coordination, movement and balance and most importantly Fun, Fun, Fun. Camp will take place 4:30-5:30. Session I is July 10-14 at the Birdseye Complex. Cost is $90.

Summer tennis clinics

Summer tennis clinics will be held at Bunnell High School Monday-Thursday, 9-9:30 a.m. and noon-1. Weeks are listed above and are the same as the tennis camps:

Pee Wee Clinic ages 3-4, 9-9:30, $55.

Youth Clinic ages 5-7, 8-10, noon-1, $85.

Children should bring a nut-free snack. Lessons are taught by certified adult instructors.

Each day players are introduced to a different stroke, forehand, backhand, volley and serve.

Boston Pops Fireworks

Bus trip to Boston for the Fireworks Spectacular Tuesday, July 4. Trip highlights include the award-winning Grucci family pyrotechnics while listening to the Boston POPS and guest artists. Cost is $79 for residents and $84 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the early afternoon and return after midnight. Registration is available online at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Martha’s Vineyard

Trip to Martha’s Vineyard Saturday, July 8 includes round-trip ferry transportation from Woods Hole to Oak Bluff and an island tour with a local guide. Cost is $129 for residents and $134 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Bus trip to see the Yankees vs. Red Sox at Fenway on Sunday, July 16. Cost is $159 for residents and $164 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Kennebunkport Lighthouse

Bus trip to Kennebunkport, Maine on Saturday, July 22 includes a sightseeing trolley tour and visit to the Cape Niddic “Nubble” lighthouse. Cost is $121 for residents and $126 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Picnic pavilion reservations

Short Beach Pavilion reservations will be accepted at the Recreation Department Office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street. Reservation forms and rental fees are on the Town’s website at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation offers a variety of parties. Call for reservations and details, 203-385-4052. Parties held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. Parties are private* and include staff. Types of parties: Toddler, Obstacle Moonbounce, Bounce House, Gym/Sport, Karate, Flood Pool, Dance, Miniature Train, Zumba, Gymnastics and Sewing/Fashion Design.

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center

The Recreation Department will be offering a variety of programs at Birdseye Recreation Complex including a pool table, Skee-ball game, computer lab with Internet access, full size gym, game room and classrooms for programs and activities. Activities include art and crafts programs, basketball, open gyms, theatre workshops, fitness programs, dance classes and more. The Center does close on school half days, and weather-related closures.

The Birdseye Complex Recreation Center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30-5 for grades 3-6 and 4:30-6 for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will be open through April 30. All children must be registered prior to attending the center. Registration is ongoing throughout the school year. This is a free program.

Birdseye Open gym Tuesday Adults, 7:45–9:15 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Wednesday and Thursday, High School 7:30-9 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Saturday Middle and High School, 10-noon.