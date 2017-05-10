Mother’s Day Walk ’n’ Talk

The Stratford Health Department will host a Mother’s Day weekend Walk ’n’ Talk on Saturday, May 13, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Stratford Sea Wall, 53 Beach Drive. Residents are invited to come take a walk with local health care providers.

According to the health department, the walk “allows mothers to make the healthy choice the easy choice” by increasing their physical activity while talking to doctors specializing in women’s health.

The walk is open to women of all ages and activity levels. Organizers said participants should feel free to bring kids, dogs and families — the more the merrier. Walkers are asked to arrive at the seawall at 9:15.

The walk will take place rain or shine, so walkers are advised to bring an umbrella.

Snacks and beverages will be provided and door prizes will be given away.

To register, visit mothersdaywalktalk.eventbrite.com.