Dan Cox had the game-saving stop in goal with 20 seconds remaining when the Stratford High boys lacrosse team defeated Immaculate High, 8-7, on Tuesday.

The Red Devils’ Dante Francis had scored to take the lead 8-7 with 1:16 left.

Francis finished the game with four goals and an assist.

Eric Mackowski scored three goals and had an assist.

Ryan Brault scored a goal.

Dan Mitchell and Gavin Scofield had assists.

Cox finished with 15 saves.