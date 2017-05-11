Stratford Star

Residents cannot handle school spending hike

By Stratford Star on May 11, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

There is a great deal of talk going on with respect to the Board of Education’s current budget request. After an historical increase in the 2016-17 budget period, they are again asking for another increase. Taxpayers simply cannot afford the spending habits of the Stratford Board of Education.

One of the areas that was highlighted is with respect to the custodial portion of the budget.  If you compare the pay rate portion of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, against the proposed budget, there is a huge discrepancy.  Review the pay rates against what is listed with respect to head custodians in an elementary school  Let’s be even more specific – look at Lordship Elementary School and Wilcoxson Elementary School, both which only have one custodian and no night crew.

The annual base rate of pay and what is listed in the budget don’t seem to meet up.  While there are certain things that require overtime, such as after school programs, building rental activities (e.g., sports, scouts), there just seems to be something wrong.  I’m not sure who monitors overtime activity, but it’s out-of-control. There are custodians doubling their base pay with overtime!  I’d love a gig like that, wouldn’t you?

The administration does not seem to have good oversight in this area and I’m told that the COO, Clarence Zachery, has his hand in everything that is spent at the Board of Education.  So, my question – how does this happen?  How can custodians with a base rate of pay of around $48,000 or any other custodian for that matter, make upwards of $85,000 annually?  I think there’s some bleeding of overtime happening.

Someone needs to mind the spending of taxpayer money better.

Patricia Clark Sperling

