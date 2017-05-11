Upscale auto businesses come to Stratford

Two related high-end automotive businesses have received zoning permission to operate at 993 and 995 Honeyspot Road.

“It’s a very upscale business model that we have,” said Sachin Anand of Panache Auto Werke, which will do performance enhancement and detailing work at 993 Honeyspot Road.

Anand and business partner Jonathan Jones said cars are purchased and upgraded before being given to a pre-arranged purchaser. “We’re not selling a product, we’re selling an experience,” Jones said.

Exterior and interior renovations will be made to the leased building, and landscaping suggested by zoning staff will be done on the property, Jones said. They do not plan any major new signage.

Raj Gahlot said the other company, 0 to 60 Motorsports, already has a location in Farmington and wants to open a new one in Stratford to better serve customers in Fairfield County. It will sell vehicles at 995 Honeyspot Road, and the building will be renovated with an “upscale and industrial” look, he said.

Few, if any, vehicles for sale will be displayed on the property because of the unique business model and clientele, the applicants said. The goal is to make the site a “one-stop shop for everything,” according to Gahlot.

The businesses would be open Monday to Saturday. They have a three-year lease on the site, plus extensions.

The properties are located in an MA light industrial zone. Zoning Commission member Dave Fuller noted that similar uses now take place in the MA zone. He said the businesses represent “a different kind of automotive dealership.”

Chairman Stephanie Philips said the goal is to upgrade the appearance of Honeyspot Road, a mostly industrial area near Interstate 95.

The applications were unanimously approved by the commission at its April 25 meeting.

Repair shop

The Zoning Commission also voted to allow an automotive general repair shop at 29 Thompson Street, which is between Barnum Avenue and Seymour Street.

Gerard W. Arpie and a partner will operate A& D Automotive, which should initially have three employees. He described the business as “a perfect fit” for the location, noting an auto body shop is situated nearby.

The building was previously used for truck repairs and is in good shape, Arpie said. “It’s not an eyesore. It’s well kept,” he said of the leased two-bay facility.

Questions were asked about the impact on neighbors from noise, odors, fumes, and the use and disposal of solvents.

Arpie said all repair work will be done indoors, noise will be kept at “an absolute minimum,” materials will be handled properly on-site, and an environmental disposal company will be contracted for such items as oil and antifreeze. Some vehicles may be kept outside on the property, but no extra cars will be parked on the road, he said.

A&D Automotive will share a driveway with an existing construction company. Arpie said landscaping upgrades could be made and a sign identifying the business put on the building. The business should be open Monday through Saturday.

He presented a handful of letters from surrounding businesses and residents supporting his application, leading Fuller to compliment him for “doing neighborhood outreach.”

The property, also known informally as 37 Thompson Street, is in an MA light industrial zone.

Restaurant applications

The commission discussed whether to simplify the zoning application process for small take-out restaurants such as delis, pizzerias and ice cream shops.

P&Z Administrator Jay Habansky said requiring a public hearing for certain matters might be “overburdening some of the smaller take-out restaurants.” He said an ice cream shop with only two seats for patrons, for instance, now is treated the same as a sit-down restaurant.

Habansky said some municipalities set a minimum number of seats before a public hearing is required for zoning approval. The threshold is often in the eight-to-12-seats range, he said.

The smaller establishments’ applications would still be sent to various town departments — health, engineering, assessor, police, fire, and others — for feedback. “All we’re removing is the public hearing,” Habansky said of the proposal.