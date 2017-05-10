Alison Garner and Melvin Mason wed

Alison Garner of Derby, married Melvin Mason, also of Derby, on Friday, May 5 in New York City, joined by family members and friends.

The bride is the daughter of Inez Moxley. She attended St. John’s University and is the editorial director of BROADEN magazine.

The groom is the son of Vera and Herbert Mason. He is a graduate of Syracuse University and is the editor of The Stratford Star.

A reception was held in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The couple reside in Derby and will have their honeymoon in Bar Harbor, Maine.