Alison Garner and Melvin Mason wed

By Stratford Star on May 10, 2017 in Community, News, People · 1 Comments

Alison Garner married Melvin Mason on May 5.

Alison Garner of Derby, married Melvin Mason, also of Derby, on Friday, May 5 in New York City, joined by family members and friends.

The bride is the daughter of Inez Moxley. She attended St. John’s University and is the editorial director of BROADEN magazine.

The groom is the son of Vera and Herbert Mason. He is a graduate of Syracuse University and is the editor of The Stratford Star.

A reception was held in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The couple reside in Derby and will have their honeymoon in Bar Harbor, Maine.

  • Always left, usually right

    Congratulations and best wishes to the bride and groom! May fair thought and happy hours attend you.

