LETTER: Art is here to stay

To the Editor:

“Creativity is contagious, pass it on,” said Albert Einstein.

This quote really applies to Carolyn West, a renowned Stratford artist and owner of the Little Red School of Art & Music.

She has touched so many lives by providing art lessons for children and adults. My talented granddaughters attended art camp at this magical schoolhouse during the summer months.

Hopefully, the hands-on experiences with the arts will be an inspiration throughout their lives.

One of my granddaughters used a techie device to create a photo album of her artwork. She also set it to music and it can be viewed on my iPhone.

Also, thanks for the art school providing a special “Ladies Art Night Out.” My daughter and I brought some friends and enjoyed creating our paintings on canvas.

I personally want to wish Carolyn and her husband Tony, and the others who participate in the program, continued success as they will possibly be moving to another building in Stratford. Our family will always remember Stratford’s Little Red School of Art & Music.