Discord and tension ruled the night at the Stratford Town Council meeting when councilors could not reach consensus on what should go into a town budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The town’s top board is set to meet on Wednesday night to continue talks and beat the May 12 deadline.

Council members were divided on what should go into and what should be taken out of Mayor John Harkins’ proposed $220.3-million spending plan. Some members said they would not support any proposal that increased taxes, while others wanted a spending plan that would slightly increase taxes and maintain services for the Board of Education and other offices.

The night began at the Ordinance Committee meeting, where council members voted 6-3 to send Harkins’ proposed budget to the full council with an unfavorable recommendation. The proposed mill rate of 39.93 mills was sent to the Town Council with an unfavorable recommendation via a 7-2 vote.

Even with the unfavorable recommendations, a pair of proposed budget plans were set to be presented to the Town Council for a possible vote. Only one was voted on, and it failed to get the majority of support needed.

Council Minority Leader Vincent Chase brought forth a budget proposal that decreased spending by $878,000 and increased revenues by about $250,000. It would have decreased the proposed mill rate to 39.69, or .24 less than what Harkins had proposed. It also would have included the 2.75% increase that Council Chairman Beth Daponte had sought.

Among the cuts would be to reduce the part-time council clerk payroll spot by $40,000, decreasing the town attorney salary by $70,000, and education for the planning and zoning department by $31,500.

That plan found support from Chase, Daponte, 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn, and 4th District Councilman David Harden, along with Harkins.

But other council members were not as high on it. Second District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner said there were not enough cuts in the Chase proposal, noting that he did not believe the registrars’ office needed four full-time employees and questioning why there were no cuts in the mayor’s office.

“What I am noticing here is minimal cuts to this budget,” Farrington-Posner said.

Seventh District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo said the mill rate increase in the Chase plan is “still too high.”

Chase said their budget plan had bipartisan support from two Republicans and two Democrats.

“Of course we went through with this line by line,” Chase said to Farrington-Posner. “This is what we came up with as our compromise.”

Chase said that while “we all didn’t get what we wanted … this is what we agreed to.”

Before voting on that plan, council members took a recess. Another plan, supported by other council members and Democratic Town Committee Chairman Stephanie Philips, was being discussed. Chase said it was inappropriate for Philips, a former councilman and current mayoral candidate, to be talking with other council members about another plan.

The vote on the Chase budget plan amendment failed after the meeting returned to session by a 6-4 vote, with only the budget’s initial supporters voting yes. Sixth District Councilman and Majority Leader Philip Young said he could not support the proposed 2.75% increase for the Board of Ed after the school district received about a $7 million increase in this year’s budget.

“I can’t do it again this year,” Young said, adding that Harkins’ budget needed to be tightened up.

Just as a plan from 5th District Councilman Greg Cann and Philips was about to be discussed, Chase responded angrily by saying the council had only just received the proposal and had no time to review it. Daponte banged her gavel and called for another recess. That prompted Farrington-Posner to shout to the audience, “She doesn’t want to lower your taxes, people. That’s what’s going on.”

Harkins also voiced frustration about the Cann proposal, which he said had errors in it and was presented late without proper vetting. He said Cann and Philips were using “plug and play” to get to a zero increase.

“There’s no transparency, there was no vetting and by the way, this thing is rife with made-up numbers,” Harkins said. “What [Philips] produced … is to eliminate crossing guards, to reduce economic development, to cut fire prevention.

“It’s irresponsible. It’s politically charged for all the wrong reasons,” Harkins said, calling it “a debacle” that was “poorly organized.”

Daponte said she was “shocked” to get the alternative amendments from Cann and said the council members had no time to review it and said it was not set up to be considered as a budget amendment.

“It was shocking to me, the amount of irresponsibility associated with this,” Daponte said. “To me, this is irresponsible budgeting.”

Philips said during a break that the Democrats are trying to push the administration in a new direction and that no plan will work if Harkins is unwilling to make cuts. Philips says she supports a minimum $1.2 million increase for the Board of Ed to cover teachers’ negotiated contracts and a .5 mill decrease.

Cann said he has proof the Board of Ed does not need the increase Daponte suggested.

“They have not explored or implemented the opportunities that are on their table,” Cann said.

Cann added that Harkins’ plan was also a “plug and play,” though the one Cann developed was under a “panic mode,” which explains the errors.

“If he can take six months and build his plug and play and we’re trying to do it with 48 hours of negotiation, we’re gonna make some mistakes,” Cann said after the meeting. “What we won’t do is let them [Harkins] steal from the enterprise funds like they’ve done every other year before.”

Tenth District Councilman Tina Manus said she hopes everyone “can sit down as grownups and find a budget in the middle.” Manus praised Cann for “including everyone’s ideas” in his proposal.

“We’re in the same boat we were last year. Nothing has changed,” said Manus, referring to the discord that led to a 5-5 split in the vote for the 2016-17 budget, which was passed after Harkins broke the tie. “I don’t understand how people can’t work together.” She later said that the budget promoted by Harkins was irresponsible because the group she’s in does not want a tax increase.

The council will meet next at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to resume the budget talks. The town’s top board has until Friday to finalize a budget for the next fiscal year.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story. Follow our Twitter account @StratfordStar on Wednesday for updates on the budget talks.