Obituary: John Lubas, 96, of Stratford

John Lubas, 96, of Stratford, worked at Dictaphone for 27 years as a supervisor of manufacturing engineering, husband of Patsy MacWade Lubas, died May 6, at home.

Born in Stratford on Jan. 8, 1921, son of the late Frank and Julia Fritz Lubas; Technical Sgt. in the Army Air Corp during World War II.

Also predeceased by sisters, Ann Markus and Dorothy Baldino, brothers, Joseph, George, and Teddy, his first wife, Ruth Kostelnik, and grandson, Justin Petagine.

Survived by sister, Helen Lubas of St. Augustine, Fla., four children, Nancy Addorisio and her husband, Michael of Killingworth, Mark Lubas of Bridgeport, James Lubas and his wife, Lynn of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, Kathryn Petagine and her husband, Gary of Dover Plains, N.Y., seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Friday, May 12, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road, Lordship. Burial will follow in Saint Michael’s Cemetery. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-7 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Our Lady of Peace Sanctuary Fund, 230 Park Blvd, Stratford, CT 06615.