Obituary: Christopher Michael Ebert, 37, of Long Island, formerly of Stratford

Christopher Michael Ebert, 37, of Long Island, formerly of Stratford, employed as a cook, partner of Renee Harvey, father of Brianna Ebert and son of John and Jane (Price) Ebert, died May 4, in Greenport, Long Island.

Born Aug. 30, 1979, in Norwalk.

Survivors, in addition to Renee, Brianna, and parents, include two brothers, Kevin J. Ebert and his partner, Lani Rodriguez and Daniel J. Ebert, all of Stratford, a nephew, Gabriel, and one niece, Karlie.

Predeceased by brother, John.

Services: Wednesday, May 10, 7 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Chris’s memory to the funeral home to help the family defray funeral expenses.