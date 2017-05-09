Obituary: George S. Marshall, 78, of Stratford

George S. Marshall, 78, of Stratford, husband of the late Arline E. Marshall, died April 16, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Robert and Rosemary Marshall; served in the Bridgeport Fire Department for more than 25 years; U.S. Marine veteran.

Survivors include brother, Thomas J. Marshall and his wife, Barbara of Stratford, sister, Mary Keeton and her husband, Les of New Hampshire, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Frank Proudfoot, a daughter, Kelly Marshall, two grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Robert Marshall.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: Bridgeport Hospital (Burn Unit), 267 Grant St., Bridgeport, CT 06610.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.