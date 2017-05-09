Stratford Star

Obituary: Raymond John “Butch” Clarkson, 72, of Stratford

Raymond John “Butch” Clarkson, 72, of Stratford, husband of Mamie (Smith) Clarkson, died May 2, in the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, Stratford.

Born Oct. 30, 1944, in Danbury, son of the late William H. and Dorothy (Frank) Clarkson; U.S. Army veteran; retired driver for ABF Trucking.

Survivors include children, Anna Clarkson and Catherine Clarkson, Lisa Curral and her husband, Carlos, Tracy Beltz and William Pucko, two brothers, Albert Clarkson and his wife, Patricia of Milford and Larry Clarkson and his wife, Judy of Dunmore, Pa., sister, Patricia Musbek and her husband, Thomas of Stratford, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by first wife, Carol Ann (Sawicki) Clarkson and two sisters, Marylou Mastronardi and Diane Parker.

Burial: Saint Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford.

William R. McDonald Funeral Home, Stratford.

