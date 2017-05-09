Bunnell High School and Stratford High School boys lacrosse teams, rivals on the field, will be working together to raise money for the HEADstrong Foundation on Thursday when the Bulldogs play host to the Red Devils at 5:45.

The Bunnell girls lacrosse team pitches in with a game at 7 p.m. versus Watertown High.

The contest between the town rivals, and then the Lady Bulldogs-Indians match-up, will be charity games to raise money for the HEADstrong Foundation, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their families by providing essential services.

Since 2007, the HEADstrong Foundation has raised over $9.1 million supporting 13,172 patients and their families.

Stratford boys have has won three of its last four games.

Bunnell boys, which dropped a 6-3 decision to the Red Devils on April 8, are coming off a 7-4 victory over Watertown High.

The night will include a raffle and silent auction of items donated to this worthy cause.

Items include Major League Lacrosse signed helmets, college helmets, college lacrosse gloves, jerseys, specialty baskets and more.

The person with highest online pledge will win a Broadcast Experience at the NY Lizards game that will include press box and field passes plus some air time during a game broadcast.

The link to pledge is https://pledge.headstrong.org/team/116489

Vazzy’s will have their food truck at the event, with a percentage of their food sales being donated to the HEADstrong Foundation.

The Stratford Youth Program will have a big part in this event, as they will be playing a boys vs girls game during halftime. T

hey will also escort the high school players onto the field.

The event will start at 4:30 and run through 9 p.m.