Stratford Star

Baseball: Stratford comes back to beat New Milford

By Stratford Star on May 8, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford High baseball team defeated New Milford, 6-3, on Monday night at Penders Field.

Coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils are now a state-tourney qualifying 8-7, and 5-3 in the SWC.

Brendan Duffy pitched a complete game, upping his record to 4-2.

New Milford went up early scoring a run in the second and two more in the third.

Stratford responded with one in the fourth, two in the fifth, and three in the sixth.

Stratford’s offense came from Connor Anstis (2 hits, a triple, run scored), Gabe Avila (2 hits, RBI), Kevan Duffy (2 hits, 2 runs scored, RBI) and Bobby Vena (2 hits, 2 RBIs).

After Stratford responded with those six comeback runs, Brendan Duffy retired the last nine batters.

Stratford is back at it on Wednesday at Newtown at 6 p.m., a game being played at the Fairfield Hills sports complex.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Stratford can’t overcome mistakes
  2. Baseball: New Fairfield defeats Stratford High
  3. Boys tennis: Red Devils lost to Green Wave
  4. Baseball: Wave blank Bulldogs

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls golf: Lady Bulldogs fall to Masuk High Next Post Track: Bunnell's Elijah Henry takes home two firsts
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress