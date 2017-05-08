The Stratford High baseball team defeated New Milford, 6-3, on Monday night at Penders Field.

Coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils are now a state-tourney qualifying 8-7, and 5-3 in the SWC.

Brendan Duffy pitched a complete game, upping his record to 4-2.

New Milford went up early scoring a run in the second and two more in the third.

Stratford responded with one in the fourth, two in the fifth, and three in the sixth.

Stratford’s offense came from Connor Anstis (2 hits, a triple, run scored), Gabe Avila (2 hits, RBI), Kevan Duffy (2 hits, 2 runs scored, RBI) and Bobby Vena (2 hits, 2 RBIs).

After Stratford responded with those six comeback runs, Brendan Duffy retired the last nine batters.

Stratford is back at it on Wednesday at Newtown at 6 p.m., a game being played at the Fairfield Hills sports complex.