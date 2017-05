The 43rd annual Pancake Day will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, in the parish hall at the Stratford United Methodist Church, 2600 Main Street.

A complete breakfast includes juice, pancakes or french toast, with bacon or sausage, coffee, tea and second helpings.

Suggested donation is $8, children 6 and under are free. There also will be Mother’s Day baskets, spring flowers and jewelry for sale.

For more information call 203-375-5851.