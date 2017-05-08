Tyler Vancho played a major role for the Bunnell High baseball team in its 3-2 SWC win over Immaculate-Danbury on Monday.

Vancho pitched a complete game for coach Sean Mignone’s Bulldogs and scored the decisive run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Jack Barnhart-Sullivan’s sacrifice fly.

Vancho allowed only one earned run in the Mustang’s two-run rally in the top of the third inning. He struck out eight batters and walked two.

Tyler Cartagena had two RBIs for Bunnell, which scored solo runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings.

Justin Herrera (run scored), Vancho, Hathaway Roper and Barnhart-Sullivan had two each.