Bunnell High’s Kylie Zack pitched a no-hitter and hit two home runs to lead a 14-hit attack when the Lady Bulldog softball team defeated visiting Immaculate-Danbury,16-3, on Monday.

Coach Mike Siksay’s team improved to 5-9 with the win over the 3-11 Mustangs.

Zack, playing in her final game at Bulldog Field, struck out six batters. She was 4-for-4 at the plate, drove in five runs and scored four times.

Riley Matto had three triples, scored three runs and had four RBIs.

Alyssa Moore, who made three stellar plays in the field, was 4-for-4 at the plate and stole two bases including home.