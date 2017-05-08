Stratford Star

Softball: Kylie Zack tosses no-hitter, homers twice

By Stratford Star on May 8, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High’s Kylie Zack pitched a no-hitter and hit two home runs to lead a 14-hit attack when the Lady Bulldog softball team defeated visiting Immaculate-Danbury,16-3, on Monday.

Coach Mike Siksay’s team improved to 5-9 with the win over the 3-11 Mustangs.

Zack, playing in her final game at Bulldog Field, struck out six batters. She was 4-for-4 at the plate, drove in five runs and scored four times.

Riley Matto had three triples, scored three runs and had four RBIs.

Alyssa Moore, who made three stellar plays in the field, was 4-for-4 at the plate and stole two bases including home.

Related posts:

  1. Softball: Bunnell falls to Fairfield Warde, 1-0
  2. Softball: Bunnell loses in extras to unbeaten Notre Dame
  3. Softball: Newtown Nighthawks defeat Bunnell
  4. Softball: Bunnell wins back-and-forth game with Stratford

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Boys tennis: Weston Trojans top Bunnell High Next Post Baseball: Bulldogs defeat Mustangs in seventh inning
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress