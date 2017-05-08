Stratford Star

SHS art student wins honorable mention at Congressional Art Competition

By Stratford Star on May 8, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Stratford High School art student Caitlin Hoey received an Honorable Mention award for her scratchboard etching, The Sugar Bowl, at the Congressional Art Competition exhibition held at Gateway Community College. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro presented the award to Hoey.

There was artwork from many high schools represented throughout the third congressional district. There were only four honorable mention awards given out as well as the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. The jurors were Mary Kordak, an art professor from UNH and Robert Mele of Robert Mele Designs, a professional graphic designer & interior architect.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro with SHS art student Caitlin Hoey and Stratford High School Art Teacher Sarah Voccola.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro with SHS art student Caitlin Hoey and Stratford High School Art Teacher Sarah Voccola.

 

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Library honors teen volunteers
  2. Students to compete in Greenwich City Scholastic Chess Championship
  3. Mr. and Miss Shamrock scholarships offered
  4. Nichols Improvement Association to hold Fishing Extravaganza

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Peace, Harmony and Joy concert Next Post Boys tennis: Weston Trojans top Bunnell High
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress