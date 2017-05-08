SHS art student wins honorable mention at Congressional Art Competition

Stratford High School art student Caitlin Hoey received an Honorable Mention award for her scratchboard etching, The Sugar Bowl, at the Congressional Art Competition exhibition held at Gateway Community College. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro presented the award to Hoey.

There was artwork from many high schools represented throughout the third congressional district. There were only four honorable mention awards given out as well as the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. The jurors were Mary Kordak, an art professor from UNH and Robert Mele of Robert Mele Designs, a professional graphic designer & interior architect.