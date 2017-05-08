Peace, Harmony and Joy concert

The Stratford Sister Cities Chorus will take the stage with the barbershop harmony ensemble, the Coastal Chordsmen and Stratford High Select Choir for a concert of Peace, Harmony and Joy Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m., at the Scottish Rite Theater, 2422 Main Street. Doors open at 2:30.

Tickets, at $15 adults, $10 students may be reserved online at [email protected] or by calling 203-218-1934. Seating is limited; advance ticket reservations are encouraged. Baldwin Center members may purchase tickets beginning May 26 at the Baldwin Center office.

Information: Rosemary Martin Hayduk, 203-375-0703.