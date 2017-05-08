Stratford Star

Peace, Harmony and Joy concert

By Stratford Star on May 8, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The Stratford Sister Cities Chorus will take the stage with the barbershop harmony ensemble, the Coastal Chordsmen and Stratford High Select Choir for a concert of Peace, Harmony and Joy Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m., at the Scottish Rite Theater, 2422 Main Street. Doors open at 2:30.

Tickets, at $15 adults, $10 students may be reserved online at [email protected] or by calling 203-218-1934. Seating is limited; advance ticket reservations are encouraged. Baldwin Center members may purchase tickets beginning May 26 at the Baldwin Center office.

Information: Rosemary Martin Hayduk, 203-375-0703.

Related posts:

  1. Coastal Chordsmen holds open auditions Nov. 1
  2. Christmas concert by Diocesan Youth Choir Dec. 18
  3. Stratford Library celebrates Take Your Child to the Library Day
  4. Baldwin Center senior calendar: May 5-11

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post 'Straight talk with Tracey' premieres Thursday on HAN Next Post SHS art student wins honorable mention at Congressional Art Competition
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress