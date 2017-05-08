Fishing Derby winners

The Stratford Recreation Department announces the winners of the annual fishing Derby held May 6 at Longbrook Park.
Overall winners were:
- First Catch of the day: Bailie Palaka
- Biggest catch of the day: First place Seth Flockhart
- Second Place: Marcus Huydic
- Third Place: Danielle Bisch, and Matthew Nazar
- Cumulative boys: Lucious Huydic
- Cumulative Girl: Danielle Bisch
- Smallest Fish: Sydney Sedlock
- Most Unique Catch: Cooper Nazar and Matthew Nazar
- Most Dedicated: Scott Ezrik
- Youngest Angler: Anneliese Hawkins