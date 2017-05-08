Stratford Star

Fishing Derby winners

By Stratford Star on May 8, 2017

The Stratford Recreation Department announces the winners of the annual fishing Derby held May 6 at Longbrook Park.

Overall winners were:

  • First Catch of the day: Bailie Palaka
  • Biggest catch of the day: First place Seth Flockhart
  • Second Place: Marcus Huydic
  • Third Place: Danielle Bisch, and Matthew Nazar
  • Cumulative boys: Lucious Huydic
  • Cumulative Girl: Danielle Bisch
  • Smallest Fish: Sydney Sedlock
  • Most Unique Catch: Cooper Nazar and Matthew Nazar
  • Most Dedicated: Scott Ezrik
  • Youngest Angler: Anneliese Hawkins

