The Stratford High girls lacrosse team allowed five goals to the Foran Lions in the first 12 minutes, a deficit it could not overcome in a 16-5 non-league loss in Milford on Saturday.

“In our game today, we had a lot of turnovers that resulted in those goals,” said Stratford coach Sarah Stevens. “If our stick skills aren’t up to par, it’s really hard to come back from that. When we step on the field our stick skills need to be ready, our mindset needs to be ready to run through all our passes, make sure that we’re catching and passing direct.

“It’s basic stick skills that led us to the five-goal deficit and then you’re playing catch up. They’re still learning but they have improved drastically.”

Cora Martonak led the Red Devils with three goals while Brianna LaPia and Julia Mahoney each scored one. Samantha O’Neill led Foran with six goals. Julia Astram scored five goals, including the 100th of her career.

“Cora has a good sense of the game and she’s always there when she need her,” Stevens said of Martonak. “She is really good at clears, getting our attack going and moving the ball around. She has a great mindset and she’s always working hard. She works hard from the minute the game starts to the minute the game ends.”

Two minutes into the game, O’Neill struck first for the Lions to give Foran a 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later, Mikayla Perry went high over SHS keeper Kasey Herrera on a feed from Erin Suech for the goal. O’Neill followed with a low bounce shot to make it 3-0. Astram added her first. Eva Knudsen followed with her first to give Foran a 5-0 lead — and its fourth goal in a span of three minutes.

LaPia ended the five-goal streak with a shot from 10 yards out to put Stratford on the board 5-1.

Suech answered right away for her first goal of the game and Foran’s sixth.

Mahoney made it a 6-2 game when on a set position shot, she went high over the net over Phelan for the goal.

O’Neill responded with a bounce shot to give Foran a 7-2 lead.

Two minutes later, Astram scored to make it 8-2 with four and a half minutes until the half.

Martonak scored on a set position shot to make it 8-3 at intermission.

In the second half, Martonak scored to make it an 8-4 game and give the Red Devils an opportunity to bring the game within reach.

Suech responded immediately with a bounce shot goal to make it 9-4.

The Red Devils continued to pressure Phelan in net.

LaPia and Martonak each had shots on goal, but they were saved by Shea.

Ten minutes into the second half, Knudsen scored on a bounce shot to make it 10-4.

Thirty seconds later, Martonak weaved through traffic and shoots low for a bounce goal to make it 10-5 with 14 minutes left to play.

The Lions responded with six unanswered goals to make it 14-5.

Astram then scored the 100th of her career on a quick bounce shot goal.

O’Neill sealed the victory with her fifth goal with 1:40 to play.

Stratford will host Bunnell High on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m.