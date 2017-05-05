Magic Moments Live raises $53,000 for Autism Project

Nearly 200 guests attended Magic Moments Live, an autism benefit concert for The Kennedy Center at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University. The benefit raised more than $53,000 for The Kennedy Center’s Autism Project, which provides affordable accessible programming for local children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Percussionist Steve Scales, formerly with Talking Heads, assembled a group of artists who played a medley of numbers ranging from Honky Tonk Woman and Let’s Give Love A Try, to Lady Marmalade, Psycho Killer and Take Me to the River. The event ended with a standing ovation.

Also performing were Grammy nominated Nona Hendryx, formerly with Labelle and Talking Heads, and Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club. Other musicians were saxophonist Dan Cipriano, guitarist Andy Abel, drummer Benny Gramm, bass Dave Livolsi, and keyboard Scott Beckham. Lead vocalist was Keith Fluitt.

Prior to the main act, Alena Abramowitz of New Canaan played piano and sang.

The Red Cape Sponsor was Jeff Dworken and Family of Easton, while the Magic Hat Sponsors were Kristine and Pietro Andres of Fairfield, Mike Dworken of Fairfield, the Carroll Family Fund, and the Horton Family of Southport. In addition, the White Glove Sponsors were the Chris and Liz Blanco Family of Fairfield, and Susan and Peter Evensen of Southport. At the next level, the Silver Ring Sponsors included Anne and Peter Foley of Fairfield, Stratford resident Michael Lynch/Barnum Financial Group, Pediatric Healthcare Associates, The Tarian Group LLC / Pillar To Post Home Inspectors — New Haven County, and Frontier Communications. The Spirits Sponsor was Connecticut Distributors.

Thanks to the funds raised 11 years ago at the inaugural Magic Moments, The Kennedy Center opened The Autism Project — a program dedicated to providing affordable comprehensive programs and services to families and children with ASD. Because of the generosity of many donors in the community, The Autism Project has served more than 500 families and become one of the leading providers in Fairfield and New Haven Counties of these supports for children with ASD and their families.

Established in 2006, The Autism Project provides children and families with information referral and resources; family support and service coordination, financial assistance, support for children in community activities, wrap-around supports, experienced staff and new services for unmet needs within the community.

According to the latest statistics, 1 in 68 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder each year — a 30% increase more than two years ago. In Connecticut, there are an estimated 52,636 individuals who are ASD — 12,000 under the age of 18. With these numbers, the need for affordable accessible program supports like those provided by The Autism Project is critical in helping children with ASD improve their quality of life and thrive in their community.

“ Magic Moments remains the largest funding source for The Autism Project,” said Martin D. Schwartz, president and CEO of The Kennedy Center.

“State funding is almost non-existent and we are grateful to our many generous donors, who enable us to offer services that enrich our client’s lives. Some of these vital programs include art therapy, social activity groups, and parent support.”