Stratford Star

Girls lacrosse: Lady Bulldogs lose to Barlow Falcons

By Stratford Star on May 5, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High lost to Joel Barlow, 13-6, in an SWC girls lacrosse game on Thursday.

Samantha Vitka scored three goals, with three assists.

Abby Bociek had two goals and Cat Nelson one.

Caitlin McCormick made nine saves.

Related posts:

  1. Girls lacrosse: Bulldogs lose to Falcons
  2. Boys tennis: Falcons top Bulldogs
  3. Girls lacrosse: Bunnell High falls to Newtown Nighthawks
  4. Boys tennis: Barlow tops Bunnell

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post What price for a perfect lawn? Next Post Stratford Library programs for youth and adults
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress