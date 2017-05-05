Bunnell High lost to Joel Barlow, 13-6, in an SWC girls lacrosse game on Thursday.
Samantha Vitka scored three goals, with three assists.
Abby Bociek had two goals and Cat Nelson one.
Caitlin McCormick made nine saves.
