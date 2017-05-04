Stratford High ranks 35th best school in Connecticut

Stratford High School is ranked the 35th best school in Connecticut according to the U.S. News Best High Schools rankings. The school also received a Bronze Medal. SHS graduation rate was 92% and they scored and 18.8 in college readiness.

The U.S. News rankings include data on more than 22,000 public schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Schools were awarded gold, silver or bronze medals based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

