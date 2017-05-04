Heavy support for Board of Ed funding hike

Fearing that school programs and teachers might be cut, speakers at the town’s first budget hearing urged Town Council members to support an increase in Board of Education funding.

Dozens of speakers approached council members at Monday night’s public hearing to advocate for a 2.75% increase in the Board of Education’s budget for 2017-18.

Many of the speakers were teachers and students in Stratford’s public schools. Parents also made their way to the podium. Many in the audience at Stratford High School’s auditorium held up green “support 2.75%” signs, echoing council Chairman Beth Daponte’s recommendation for a spending increase.

The rally for the proposed increase comes as critics of the Board of Ed’s spending habits want the district to receive no increase from the $106.8-million outlay the district is currently working under. Daponte’s proposal would increase the schools’ budget by about $2.93 million.

“A reduction in our budget would undoubtedly have a lasting negative impact on the services we render to our students as well as overall student outcomes,” said Chapel Street School Principal Carla Armistead, warning of increased class sizes and less effective education.

“Please remember that behind the numbers are the hearts and minds of our children, their futures and their future contributions to society,” she added.

Board of Ed Chairman James Feehan mentioned a petition that had been circulated by MOVEStratford and Henry Bruce that called for an audit of Board of Ed spending and a budget with no increase. Feehan said there had been only 131 signatures on the petition out of a town of more than 52,000 residents, suggesting that calls to freeze spending were not overwhelming.

“You have a clear-cut message. There are no signatures. It’s a statistical insignificance,” Feehan said to applause from the pro-increase audience. He also referred to Bruce’s campaign to stop a proposed sale of the town’s Water Pollution Control Authority plant by saying, “This is not the WPCA.”

Bruce responded on Tuesday, saying that while he agrees this isn’t the WPCA all over again, there are concerns about accounting irregularities being “far worse” and the funds involved “far greater.”

“The fact that [Feehan] would rather grandstand in front of teachers and parents rather than answer legitimate questions is disappointing,” Bruce said in an email. “We’ve actually had over 200 signatures and far more support on social media the past [three] months. We already won on one of our demands for the audit. What did you expect the teachers to say last night with their boss sitting in the front row?”

Bruce added that the MOVEStratford campaign “educated the public and the Town Council and we trust that they understand what’s been going on and will act in the best interest of the town and the schools.”

Some critics did come forward. Former Board of Ed chairman Andrea Veilleux, who has been critical of the Board of Ed’s spending, said she’s looked at the Board of Ed’s proposed budget and found “a consistent pattern of behavior of providing inaccurate or incorrect financials and performance data” in the schools. Veilleux said she found ideas for cuts and hopes the Town Council will implement those.

“We’re doing great things. Imagine what we could do if we were more efficient with our funds, if we could give them directly to the classroom, to the teachers and to the students,” Veilleux said.

Mayor John Harkins, a supporter of increasing school spending, said he understands that a proposal in Gov. Dannel Malloy’s budget to fund teacher pensions is not going to happen, which will free up about $900,000, which could be used on the town side to reduce the proposed mill rate. His idea is to fund the proposed schools increase and use about $500,000 for mill rate relief.

“It could be a win-win for everybody. It could be a win for the Board of Education and our students, but it could also be a win for the taxpayer,” said Harkins, who talked to The Star separately from the hearing. Harkins said he does not speak at budget hearings, as that is a time for residents to have their say.

A second hearing was set for Wednesday night.

The Town Council must pass a budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year by May 12.