Stratford lost to Notre Dame, 15-2, in an SWC softball game on Wednesday.
Amanda Haydu had a triple and drove in two runs for the Red Devils.
Adrianna Tomaj had two hits.
Notre Dame’s Breana Brown had three hits.
