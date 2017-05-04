Stratford Star

Softball: ND tops Stratford

By Stratford Star on May 4, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford lost to Notre Dame, 15-2, in an SWC softball game on Wednesday.

Amanda Haydu had a triple and drove in two runs for the Red Devils.

Adrianna Tomaj had two hits.

Notre Dame’s Breana Brown had three hits.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford’s Sherrick takes next step in softball career
  2. Boys basketball: Stratford loses to Notre Dame, 68-58
  3. Boys basketball: Lancers oust Red Devils from playoffs
  4. Baseball: Stratford High out slugs Notre Dame

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post A plea to reopen the Grasso Center Next Post Heavy support for Board of Ed funding hike
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress