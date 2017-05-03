Stratford Star

Baseball: Stratford High out slugs Notre Dame

By Stratford Star on May 3, 2017

The Stratford High baseball team dialed up an 11-hit attack to turn back Notre Dame of Fairfield, 10-8, in an SWC slugfest at Penders Field on Wednesday.

Bobby Vena had two of those hits, including a grand slam home run in the first inning.

Coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils (7-7, 4-3) built up a 6-0 lead after three innings before the Lancers (11-3, 5-3 SWC) got back in it.

Braydon Seaburg had a triple and two RBIs.

Jeff Sharnick had a single, a double, and drove in two runs.

Notre Dame’s Nolan Nemchek had two hits, scored two runs and drove in one.

Dillon Higgins drove in four runs.

ND 000 201 5  8-7-0

S 402 310 x  10-11-4

ND Brendan Cegelka (L), Taylor Romano (4) and Dillon Higgins

S Cam Smith (W 2-1), Kevan Duffy (7), Tommy Fernandes (7) and Jeff Sharnick

