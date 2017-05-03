Stratford Star

Baseball: Bulldogs fall to Masuk Panthers

By Andy Hutchison on May 3, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High’s baseball team was beaten 15-2 by visiting Masuk of Monroe on Wednesday afternoon.

The Panthers scored 13 runs over the first two innings.

Masuk improved to 10-4 overall and 5-2 in South-West Conference play.

Bunnell fell to 3-11 and 2-5 in the conference

Bunnell scored its two runs in the third inning when Justin Herrera smacked a two-run single, driving in Emiliano Jasso who had singled, and Hathaway Roper who had doubled.

Bulldog reliever Tyler Cartagena pitched the final five innings and allowed two runs, one of which scored on a wild pitch and errant throw to third base.

Cartagena racked up 11 strikeouts, including fanning the side in the sixth inning, and allowed four hits, walked a batter and hit a batter.

Masuk starting pitcher Jack Rose struck out 10, as three Masuk pitchers whiffed Bunnell batters 14 times in the game.

