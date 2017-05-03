Stratford Star

Two charged in theft of Maserati

By Melvin Mason on May 3, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Stratford man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Wednesday by Stratford police for allegedly stealing a Maserati car in Greenwich.

Police charged Tyrell Foster, 19, of Stratford, and the unnamed 17-year-old with first-degree larceny. The pair were arrested at 1:33 p.m Wednesday.

Stratford police said Foster and the 17-year-old were located after they abandoned a 2016 Maserati that was stolen from Greenwich. The car was found abandoned on Carrol Road. Police said the arrests come after and increase in stolen car activity in the area. The Stratford Police K9 Logan, who started work on Monday, assisted in tracking down the suspects.

Foster is scheduled to appear on May 11 in Bridgeport Superior Court. The 17-year-old was remanded to a custody order issued by the state.

