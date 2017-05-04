Art is life

For Carolyn West, art is part of her mission in life.

For 26 years, West has owned and operated the Little Red School of Art & Music. Its mission is pretty simple: Get children to be creative and tap into their artistic talents without fear and with enthusiasm.

“It’s really not about me when they’re here. I feel like I’m doing something very special, on a mission for these kids’ futures,” said West, who hopes for children to tap into their artistic selves when they’re with her.

Although the site of the current school is soon to change, plans are in the works to continue West’s artistic mission further up Main Street at Paradise Green. It will be a place that’s more manageable for West and husband Tony De Matteo.

A mission begins

Once operated in a small red building outside Stratford Town Hall, she has now fostered a love for the arts in two red buildings just off Main Street north of Barnum Avenue.

West opened the Little Red School in 1990 after coming back home from California to help care for her ailing grandfather. A Stratford native, West said she was “born an artist” and had seen a similar school at a ranch during her years on the West Coast. It was when she returned that she knew it was time to pursue her dream of teaching children the joy of art.

“I love children and I love for them to close their eyes and use their imaginations and find the creative part of their souls. That’s what I love about children,” said West. “When I’m teaching, I go into a different zone … where everything I have becomes very focused and I become very intuitive with their needs.”

West’s love of art was noticed early during her time at Bunnell High School. West said her art teacher, Mrs. Hubbard, told her she had “a gift” for watercolor painting. That praise stuck with her for years, leading her to study art in college and eventually to do paintings for the Franklin Mint that are used on decorative plates and for greeting card companies.

Larry Hoffman, who ran a fuel company, offered her the use of a small red building off North Parade Street just north of Town Hall to use for her school of arts.

“Before that, I was teaching at Sterling House, and I had so many people coming that I thought I’d better get my own place,” said West.

Three years later, she bought the building off Main Street. She credits private investors buying some of her artwork with helping to get things off the ground. West feels it was meant to be and that she got a blessing to move to Main Street from her deceased grandfather as she received her grandfather’s former phone number at the Little Red School.

“I was told to keep on doing my thing by the man who taught me when I was a little girl,” she said.

West always allows for the kids to be expressive when her students come by after the school day is over, even letting them listen to their own music that they bring in. She has a preference for Bob Marley, but she’s all about them enjoying being creative instead of having their faces in their phones or computers.

She added the larger building facing Main Street in 2000 to add more space as well as parking.

In addition to the children she teaches, she is inspired by her son Christopher, who died in 2002.

Keeping calm, painting on

West found ways to pay the school’s bills after the economy collapsed in 2008. As some families pulled their children out, she and two other Little Red School teachers went to teach art at area parochial schools where arts were being cut.

“It was a win-win situation for them and for me,” West said. “I’d bring my easels and my bag of goodies and teach them artistic tricks and everybody was a win-win.”

Now, West said, children are coming back. And she feels that children need her more than children back then did. Rather than have them stuck in their cell phones and tablets, she wants them to touch the world around them. She has students touch the trees and plants when they go out for summer camp.

“I want to open their horizons,” she said.

The future of the schoolhouse will be different, but West insists she will always be teaching art.

While the current schoolhouse buildings have served West well, they have become expensive. Heating, lighting and insuring the buildings have made her life’s work more challenging.

“The taxes are very high. It’s two parcels,” West said, noting that there are two furnaces in the front building facing Main Street and one in the rear building. The costs are heavy and burdensome, she said, especially as she wants to focus on making sure her students are educated.

In thinking of what to do, West said she asked herself a question.

“I’ve gotten to the point of, ‘What are you, Carolyn? Are you a businesswoman or are you an artist?’” she said. “Which one do you think I am? I’m both, yes. I’m good. I’m a natural businesswoman. But I am an artist. I have an artist’s soul. I am an artist at heart and I love the kids.”

West said she wants to be able to run the Little Red School “with a free heart and happy spirit.” The only way to do that, she said, was to shift gears and go more into the artistic realm. To hear West tell it, she wanted to lighten the load “and be an artist, hippie girl again.”

“Tony kept on saying to me, ‘You are the Little Red School. It’s not the buildings you teach in. It’s the walls that are around you. It’s the love in your heart and the joy of what you’re doing and accomplishing,’” she said.

Recently, she went to visit Jim Tsichlas, owner of Paradise Pizza and several properties on Paradise Green. West said she explained the situation to Tsichlas. While a deal has not been finalized, the Little Red School is most likely to take up space at a new building at 61 Main Street, between an Allstate insurance office and the Milford Bank.

“It was a basic negotiation. I said I have that much space,” Tsichlas said. “It’s an ongoing business and a good part of the community.”

Continuing the mission

West and De Matteo like the Paradise Green space, as it’s more wide open than the current buildings.

“It’s the same space. In fact, it’s a little bit bigger. There’s just no internal walls,” De Matteo said.

When the school moves is not set yet, as more details have to be ironed out. West said she still plans to retain the Little Red School of Art & Music name, even if the building the school will be in may not be painted red. Perhaps a door at the new place might get a red coat of paint to keep with tradition.

Relocation will happen at a time to be determined, De Matteo said, stressing that art camp will take place at the current site this summer.

What comes there later is unclear, though a zoning change for the site has been approved by the Zoning Commission. Developer Joseph Pereira has yet to submit an application for a specific proposal on the 0.43-acre site at 2965 and 2979 Main Street, meaning it may be some time before either of the buildings is taken down. Pereira said at last week’s Zoning Commission meeting that possibilities for the site could include a coffee shop, a bank or a retail store. Nothing has been confirmed, though.

Once West and De Matteo leave the current Little Red School site, West said, she will treasure special memories and remember the many children she assisted.

“I thought I would die leaving here. I really did,” West said, adding that the pending departure has her facing her own mortality.

“It’s a real crossroads for me,” she said.

But West knows she will be able to better serve her students at the new locale with less financial pressure. And she is reminded that she, not the physical space, is the school.

“The mission continues,” she said.