Tenth District Town Councilman Tina Manus will host a community meeting with residents on affordable housing regulations on Thursday, May 11, from 6-7 p.m., at Second Hill Lane School.

Manus said representatives from both the town and state will be available to discuss the state’s affordable housing law, known as 8-30g, as well as recent revisions currently ready to vote on at the state Legislature, which would help reduce the density of projects and allow local land use boards more control over proposed projects.