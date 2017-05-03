Stratford Star

Manus hosts community meeting on affordable housing

By Stratford Star on May 3, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Tina Manus

Tina Manus

Tenth District Town Councilman Tina Manus will host a community meeting with residents on affordable housing regulations on Thursday, May 11, from 6-7 p.m., at Second Hill Lane School.

Manus said representatives from both the town and state will be available to discuss the state’s affordable housing law, known as 8-30g, as well as recent revisions currently ready to vote on at the state Legislature, which would help reduce the density of projects and allow local land use boards more control over proposed projects.

Related posts:

  1. Festival! features Shakespeare, jazz and yoga
  2. Connecticut Free Shakespeare presents Taming of the Shrew
  3. Another WPCA tussle comes to Stratford
  4. Stratford to host St. Patrick’s Day flag raising ceremony

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post LETTER: Support for John Rich Next Post Focus on the road, lives are at stake
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress