A plea to reopen the Grasso Center

To the Editor:

My daughter Diane Brown has an intellectual disability and requires total care for her needs of eating, dressing bathing, etc. Diane needs much therapy, 24-hour nursing, lifts and someone to move her wheelchair. Diane’s other family are her caring state workers.

Using the Grasso Aquatic 90-degree handicapped pool through the Recreation Department has allowed me to move better. The therapists at the Grasso Center developed an aquatic program for Diane. She was the poster girl for the benefits of aquatic therapy. I cried watching her take steps. The Grasso Center was closed in September 2016. No aquatic therapy for Diane and maybe soon no pool for us seniors. The state should keep these cluster housing centers open plus provide services and respite centers. There are ways to get revenue and use established facilities to provide therapy and services.

A press conference was held at Hartford Regional Center in Newington on Friday, April 21. The guardians from all over Connecticut spoke about the needs of their loved ones. Intellectually challenged people cannot go to any doctor or dentist in the area and some require immediate care facilities. The governor heard the guardians and announced the halt to privatization of group homes.

Be forward thinkers. There is a great report by Fred Hyde, M.D. that shows the real costs. An ICF, like the regional centers, with 24-hour nursing receives 50% cost reimbursement from the federal government. Diane’s father’s Social Security and reimbursement goes directly into the state’s general fund. The general fund does not segregate money. Having respite centers would allow more loved ones to remain home. Physical therapy would benefit the clients and prevent injuries to the care takers.

These centers are the lifeline to our loved ones requiring experienced state care workers. The governor has not visited the centers. Once he knows and acknowledges the real facts, he would not be able to morally balance the budget on the backs of the disabled and the workers who care for them.