Stratford Star

Adopt-a-Dog: Marigold

By HAN Network on May 3, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Marigold

Marigold

Marigold is a sweet and loving dog. She enjoys carrying around her “baby.” She would make a fine companion and family pet. She gets along with children and other animals. She has been spayed, vaccinated, tested for disease and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $15 to qualified applicants.

Visit Marigold and the other animals available for adoption at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road. Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html

Related posts:

  1. Adopt-a-Pet: Rosie
  2. Adopt-a-Cat: Cheeko
  3. Chuckles needs a home
  4. Boscoe needs a home

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Nichols Garden Club May 9 workshop — Explore Painting Nature Next Post Violet needs a home
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress