Stratford High’s No. 1 doubles team of Dan Schaefer and Ben Andrade improved to 8-4 to qualify for the CIAC state tournament when the Red Devils lost a 5-2 decision to Masuk High on Tuesday.

Singles: A. Ashab (MHS) def. M. Chaudhary (SHS) 6-0, 6-0; K. Tran (MHS) def. F. Aljleilati (SHS) 6-0, 6-2; K. Weiss (MHS) def. P. DeFreitas (SHS) 6-0, 6-1; R. Sureshanand (MHS) def. G. Gramajo (SHS) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Dan Schaefer/Ben Andrade (SHS C’s) def. G. Miller/M. Esmeraldo (MHS) 6-1, 6-1; M. Aljleilati/J. Alvarez (SHS) def. Kr. Vijay/W. Lim (MHS) 4-6, 6-3, 10-6; Ka. Vijay/J. Sadownick (MHS) def. N. Winston/B. Barg (SHS) 6-3, 6-2.