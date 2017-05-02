The theft of $50,000 in computer equipment from a construction site is under investigation by Stratford Police and officers are looking for a suspect.

Police said someone stole the equipment on April 18 from from a construction site on Barnum Avenue near Agresta Terrace. Police said a suspect entered an equipment truck and stole equipment manufactured by Trimble. The equipment is valued at $50,000. Some pieces are marked “Dalling #2.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Det. Todd Moore at 203-381-6902 or [email protected]