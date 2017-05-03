Focus on the road, lives are at stake

“Hey”, “See you later”, and “TTYL I’m driving” are all common text messages that take just seconds for the average cellphone user to text and send.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website, sending or reading a text message takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. While traveling 55 miles per hour, that’s comparable to driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.

Obviously, a lot can happen while you’re driving distracted for those few seconds.

In 2015, 3,477 people were killed by distracted driving in the U.S. and 391,000 people were injured as a result of distracted driving.

That’s a lot of people.

Despite most people being aware of the dangers of distracted driving, they continue to do it because of the mindset that it could never be them.

Distracted driving emcompasses more than just driving while using your cellphone. In fact, it is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including but not limited to eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, adjusting the stereo, entertainment or navigation system—anything that diverts your attention away from focusing on driving.

The consequences of distracted driving can range from hefty fines from police, to injuries from car crashes, all the way to someone dying or being killed.

Driving safely is as easy as just focusing on the road and pulling over should you need to do something else, but yet these tragic stories of people being killed at the hands of a distracted driver or as a result of distracted driving.

So what can we do?

As a passenger, far too often do we overlook a driver glancing at the gps, adjusting the radio or sending that one “quick text message.”

Instead, a passenger should handle all of those potential distractions for the driver by offering to send that text, adjust the radio or read the directions so everyone can make it to their destination safely.

For drivers who struggle with focusing on the road are advised to leave their cell phone in the backseat or with a passenger.

Loved ones should speak to one another about the importance of focusing on the road. It’s important to practice what you preach and set the example of safe driving. You could end up saving a life.