LETTER: Support for John Rich

To the Editor:

I write in support of the letter in last week’s Star (“Town being robbed on Shakespeare ‘mothball’ project”), and in support of its author, John Rich.

How encouraging it was to see the forest through another’s eyes, an outsider perspective not lost amidst the trees that comprise all the comings and goings about our theater building for so many years. John gets it: spending even a little money without a plan is silly and shortsighted. At best it only permits a few councilpersons to claim they’ve done something “positive;” at worst it means another glossy architect’s presentation this summer, “…full of sound and fury, signifying nothing,” to quote the Bard. Look carefully in, say, October, to see who opts to spend a million dollars on raccoon and rubbish removal after raising your taxes in May.

If you want to know why, in 18 months, there has been absolutely no discussion or resolution on revitalizing the Shakespeare Theater, look no further than the council chairman and the way she does business: secret arrangements and self-righteous chatter. By contrast, John Rich worked openly and alongside numerous fellow citizens for many months (years, actually) to get a dog park plan approved in all the proper forums, commissions, committees and finally by council. He’s shown us all how good our government can be when we make it happen ourselves. Imagine a person like that on our Town Council, joining several others there who want the people to speak, and who respect the process.

We may be as little as one (more) election away from finally getting the town government we so need and deserve. A new mayor, a couple of newcomers on council, Zoning Commission, plus full housecleaning at the Board of Ed—all this and more could be ours, in November. Step forward, like John Rich has done.