Serena needs a home

Serena is an adorable and overly affectionate female spayed, gray/brown tabby mix cat with green eyes, about 4-5-years young, mellow and playful at times.

She is healthy, loves to be with you, and may follow you around at times. She’s a real lovebug.

Serena is very loving, well behaved cat, that is not shy at all. She has so much love to give back. Photos don’t do her justice; once you meet her you will fall in love. She will be your best friend for life. Serena loves attention.

She may be fine with another mellow cat, or prefer a somewhat quiet less active home. She also would be great company for someone alone.

Serena is in urgent need of a reliable foster home until placed; everything will be provided.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].

