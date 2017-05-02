Stratford Star

Obituary: Thomas J. Bufalini, 63, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on May 2, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Thomas J. Bufalini, 63, of Stratford, retired machinist, died May 1.

Born on Oct. 12, 1953, in Bridgeport, son of and Irma (Ferrari) Bayus and the late Joseph Bufalini.

Also survived by two daughters, Nicole Massella (Richard) and Stacy Murphy (Sean); four grandchildren, Nicholas, Brandon, Emma and Chloe and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Also predeceased by stepfather, Milan Bayus.

Viewing and visitation for close family and friends will be on Thursday, May 4, 4:30 p.m., with a prayer service to follow celebrated by Deacon Timothy Bolton at 5:30 p.m., in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main Street, Stratford. Burial will be private.

