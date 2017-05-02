Stratford Star

Obituary: Walter G. Broadhurst, 82, of Stratford

Walter G. Broadhurst, 82, of Stratford, worked in radio broadcasting, employed by Pitney Bowes World Headquarters and Norwalk Hospital, husband of Louise Broadhurst, died May 1, at home.

He was the only son of the late Helen V.A. Broadhurst; U.S. Army.

Besides his wife, survivors include son, Harold and his wife, Kathleen of Charles Town, W. Va., daughter, Kimberly Hostetter and her husband, Sherman of Beaver, Pa., son, Ronald Ford and his wife, Sue of North Andover, Mass. and daughter, Joan Lucas of Fairfield, 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Services: Friday, May 5, 10 a.m., Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-7.

