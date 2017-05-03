Square One holds post-performance discussions of Becoming Dr. Ruth

Director Tom Holehan and actor Alice McMahon, who plays Dr. Ruth Westheimer in Square One Theatre’s current production of Becoming Dr. Ruth, will participate in post-performance talkbacks (10-15 minutes only) with audience members following each of the Saturday, 4 p.m. performances on May 6, 13 and 20.

According to Holehan, “It’s a great way for us to further discuss Dr. Ruth’s backstory and for the audience members to ask questions or talk about the play itself.”

Performances run Thursdays, at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, at 4 and 8 p.m. and Sundays, at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 23, the Friends of Square One Theatre invite audience members and the general public to Play It Again, Square One for a post-performance wrap-up of Becoming Dr. Ruth with Alice McMahon and director Tom Holehan at noon in the Lovell Room of the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street. Free coffee and tea will be available; participants may bring a sandwich.

Tickets, at $20 adults and $19 seniors and students, are available at squareonetheatre.com, by calling 203-375-8778, or in person at the box office 60 minutes prior to each performance. When reserving tickets, inform the box office of any special needs.

For more information visit squareonetheatre.com.