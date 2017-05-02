Stratford Star

Baseball: Clevenger shuts out Stratford High

By Stratford Star on May 2, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford High’s baseball team was shut down by Weston’s Zack Clevenger on Monday night.

Clevenger threw a complete game shutout, with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

Stratford mustered four hits, split between Connor Anstis, Bobby Vena, Braydon Seaburg and Gabe Avila.

The hits by Anstis and Seaburg were long triples.

Weston remains at the top of the SWC at 5-1, 9-4 overall.

Dan Covino, Scott Derene and Colin Donnelly combined for six hits, five runs and five RBIs.

Vena started for Stratford, went six innings, and took the loss for Stratford.

Zach Fedak relieved and pitched the seventh.

Stratford’s record now stands at 6-7 overall, 3-3 SWC.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Trojans top Devils
  2. Baseball: Stratford defeats Immaculate, 6-1
  3. Baseball: Stratford defeats Bunnell in exciting game
  4. Cross country: Stratford’s top 10 post season best times

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Man charged in death of moped rider Next Post The Drive at 12:30: Navigating transitions and self-doubt
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress