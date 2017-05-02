Stratford High’s baseball team was shut down by Weston’s Zack Clevenger on Monday night.

Clevenger threw a complete game shutout, with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

Stratford mustered four hits, split between Connor Anstis, Bobby Vena, Braydon Seaburg and Gabe Avila.

The hits by Anstis and Seaburg were long triples.

Weston remains at the top of the SWC at 5-1, 9-4 overall.

Dan Covino, Scott Derene and Colin Donnelly combined for six hits, five runs and five RBIs.

Vena started for Stratford, went six innings, and took the loss for Stratford.

Zach Fedak relieved and pitched the seventh.

Stratford’s record now stands at 6-7 overall, 3-3 SWC.