Stratford police arrested on Monday a man accused of hitting a moped rider who died of injuries after a collision on Feb. 17.

Idis Wilson, 27, was charged with negligent homicide, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and misconduct with a motor vehicle after he was arrested on a warrant on Monday.

Police said Wilson’s vehicle struck a motor scooter being operated by Richard Rodriguez on the evening of Feb. 17 on Canaan Road near Mary Avenue. Rodriguez later died of his injuries at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said an investigation found that Wilson had been traveling 59 mph on Canaan Road on the night of the incident. The posted speed limit on Canaan Road is 25 mph.

Wilson was ordered held on $15,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear on May 9 in Bridgeport Superior Court.